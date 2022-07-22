Columbus Crew play the New England Revolution after shutout win

New England Revolution (6-7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (7-5-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +109, New England +229, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Cincinnati 2-0, the Columbus Crew face the New England Revolution. The Crew are 6-3-5 in conference play. The Crew have a 4-2 record in matches decided by one goal. ... ... READ MORE

New England Revolution (6-7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (7-5-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +109, New England +229, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Cincinnati 2-0, the Columbus Crew face the New England Revolution.

The Crew are 6-3-5 in conference play. The Crew have a 4-2 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Revolution are 3-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank eighth in the league drawing 112 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has five goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Adam Buksa has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

Revolution: Andrew Farrell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

