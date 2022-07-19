Connecticut 82, New York 63

NEW YORK (63) Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 2-8 0-0 4, Dolson 5-8 0-0 12, Dangerfield 2-4 2-2 7, Ionescu 6-18 0-0 13, Richards 0-3 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-1 2-2 2, Han 3-5 1-1 8, Johannes 1-8 1-1 4, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 6-6 63. CONNECTICUT (82) A.Thomas 7-12 4-8 18, Bonner 3-9 2-2 9, B.Jones 9-15 3-6 21, Hiedeman 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 5-7... READ MORE

NEW YORK (63)

Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 2-8 0-0 4, Dolson 5-8 0-0 12, Dangerfield 2-4 2-2 7, Ionescu 6-18 0-0 13, Richards 0-3 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-1 2-2 2, Han 3-5 1-1 8, Johannes 1-8 1-1 4, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 6-6 63.

CONNECTICUT (82)

A.Thomas 7-12 4-8 18, Bonner 3-9 2-2 9, B.Jones 9-15 3-6 21, Hiedeman 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 5-7 6-6 18, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0, Hartley 0-2 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 17-24 82.

New York 19 16 15 13 — 63 Connecticut 19 20 14 29 — 82

3-Point Goals_New York 9-27 (Dolson 2-2, Whitcomb 2-4, Dangerfield 1-1, Allen 1-2, Han 1-2, Ionescu 1-7, Johannes 1-7, Howard 0-1, Willoughby 0-1), Connecticut 5-11 (Carrington 2-3, Hiedeman 2-4, Bonner 1-2, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 26 (Dolson 6), Connecticut 39 (A.Thomas 13). Assists_New York 18 (Ionescu 4), Connecticut 20 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_New York 18, Connecticut 9. A_6,288 (9,323)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.