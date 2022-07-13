Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

CONNECTICUT (89) A.Thomas 2-6 3-4 7, Bonner 7-12 5-5 19, Jo.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hiedeman 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, B.Jones 5-7 7-7 17, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-7 0-0 2, Clouden 0-0 1-2 1, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 21-24 89. INDIANA (81) Smith 6-12 0-2 12, Vivians 8-19 0-0 17, Egbo 4-8 2-4 10, K.Mitchell 6-14 5-5 21, T.Mitchell 2-5 4-4 8, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Engstler 0-0 2-2... READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (89)

A.Thomas 2-6 3-4 7, Bonner 7-12 5-5 19, Jo.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hiedeman 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, B.Jones 5-7 7-7 17, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-7 0-0 2, Clouden 0-0 1-2 1, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 21-24 89.

INDIANA (81)

Smith 6-12 0-2 12, Vivians 8-19 0-0 17, Egbo 4-8 2-4 10, K.Mitchell 6-14 5-5 21, T.Mitchell 2-5 4-4 8, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Engstler 0-0 2-2 2, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 30-68 15-19 81.

Connecticut 21 20 24 24 — 89 Indiana 14 14 18 35 — 81

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-19 (Hiedeman 3-6, Williams 2-3, Jo.Jones 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Carrington 0-3), Indiana 6-21 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Robinson 1-3, Vivians 1-6, Henderson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 38 (Jo.Jones 14), Indiana 26 (Smith 13). Assists_Connecticut 18 (A.Thomas 7), Indiana 21 (Engstler, Vivians 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Indiana 21. A_3,212 (6,500)

