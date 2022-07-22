Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

CONNECTICUT (94) A.Thomas 7-13 1-2 15, Bonner 8-12 1-1 20, B.Jones 4-6 3-3 11, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Holmes 1-7 2-3 4, Carrington 3-4 2-2 9, Clouden 1-2 0-1 3, Hartley 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 37-67 10-13 94. MINNESOTA (84) Powers 6-9 2-2 14, Shepard 1-6 0-0 2, Fowles 6-9 0-0 12, Jefferson 2-5 2-2 7, McBride 5-7 1-1 12, Achonwa 0-4 0-0 0, Carleton 2-5 1-3 5, Milic 4-4 4-4... READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (94)

A.Thomas 7-13 1-2 15, Bonner 8-12 1-1 20, B.Jones 4-6 3-3 11, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Holmes 1-7 2-3 4, Carrington 3-4 2-2 9, Clouden 1-2 0-1 3, Hartley 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 37-67 10-13 94.

MINNESOTA (84)

Powers 6-9 2-2 14, Shepard 1-6 0-0 2, Fowles 6-9 0-0 12, Jefferson 2-5 2-2 7, McBride 5-7 1-1 12, Achonwa 0-4 0-0 0, Carleton 2-5 1-3 5, Milic 4-4 4-4 12, Allen 4-5 1-1 9, Banham 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 34-62 11-13 84.

Connecticut 26 25 31 12 — 94 Minnesota 19 19 25 21 — 84

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 10-21 (Bonner 3-5, Hartley 3-6, Hiedeman 2-5, Carrington 1-1, Clouden 1-2, A.Thomas 0-1, Holmes 0-1), Minnesota 5-16 (Banham 3-6, Jefferson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Allen 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-2, Shepard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 22 (A.Thomas 10), Minnesota 28 (Achonwa 6). Assists_Connecticut 27 (A.Thomas 12), Minnesota 24 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Minnesota 15. A_8,321 (19,356)

