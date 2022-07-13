Cubs aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (44-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-53, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (3-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five straight games. Chicago has gone... READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles (44-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-53, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (3-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five straight games.

Chicago has gone 17-28 at home and 34-53 overall. The Cubs have a 24-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore is 19-27 in road games and 44-44 overall. The Orioles are 28-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .305 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 11 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Ian Happ is 9-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Trey Mancini has a .281 batting average to rank fifth on the Orioles, and has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 9-1, .254 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.