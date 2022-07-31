D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

Orlando City

1

0

—

1 D.C. United

0

2

—

2 First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 3 (Pato), 9th minute. Second Half_2, D.C. United, Durkin, 1 (Kamara), 90th+2; 3, D.C. United, Fountas, 11 (Smith), 90th+5. Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin. Yellow Cards_Djeffal, D.C. United, 8th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 69th; Michel, Orlando City, 88th. Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant... READ MORE

Orlando City 1 0 — 1 D.C. United 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 3 (Pato), 9th minute.

Second Half_2, D.C. United, Durkin, 1 (Kamara), 90th+2; 3, D.C. United, Fountas, 11 (Smith), 90th+5.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Djeffal, D.C. United, 8th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 69th; Michel, Orlando City, 88th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kyle Smith, 70th), Ruan; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 55th), Facundo Torres (Nicholas Gioacchini, 69th); Benji Michel (Rodrigo Schlegel, 89th), Alexandre Pato.

D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Steven Birnbaum, Sami Fouad Guediri (Kimarni Smith, 89th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem (Andy Najar, 70th); Sofiane Djeffal (Martin Rodriguez, 46th), Chris Durkin, Jackson Hopkins, Ravel Morrison; Miguel Berry (Ola Kamara, 70th), Taxiarchis Fountas.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.