Sports News

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 7:20 pm
First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 3 (Pato), 9th minute.

Second Half_2, D.C. United, Durkin, 1 (Kamara), 90th+2; 3, D.C. United, Fountas, 11 (Smith), 90th+5.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Djeffal, D.C. United, 8th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 69th; Michel, Orlando City, 88th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kyle Smith, 70th), Ruan; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 55th), Facundo Torres (Nicholas Gioacchini, 69th); Benji Michel (Rodrigo Schlegel, 89th), Alexandre Pato.

D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Steven Birnbaum, Sami Fouad Guediri (Kimarni Smith, 89th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem (Andy Najar, 70th); Sofiane Djeffal (Martin Rodriguez, 46th), Chris Durkin, Jackson Hopkins, Ravel Morrison; Miguel Berry (Ola Kamara, 70th), Taxiarchis Fountas.

Sports News

