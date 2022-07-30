D.C. United plays Orlando City in conference matchup

Orlando City SC (8-8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-12-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +135, Orlando City SC +190, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and Orlando City square off in Eastern Conference action. United is 4-9-3 in conference play. United ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 26 goals led by Ola Kamara with seven. ... ... READ MORE

Orlando City SC (8-8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-12-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +135, Orlando City SC +190, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and Orlando City square off in Eastern Conference action.

United is 4-9-3 in conference play. United ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 26 goals led by Ola Kamara with seven.

Orlando is 6-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 31 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has seven goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Ercan Kara has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-7-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

Orlando: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Orlando: Mason Stajduhar (injured), Joey Dezart (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

