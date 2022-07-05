Dallas 82, Connecticut 71

CONNECTICUT (71) A.Thomas 2-5 2-2 6, Bonner 3-10 4-4 11, Jo.Jones 4-10 1-2 10, Hiedeman 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 12-17 0-0 25, B.Jones 6-11 4-4 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-4 0-2 0, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 11-14 71. DALLAS (82) Gray 4-11 4-4 12, Thornton 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 5-12 1-3 12, Ogunbowale 6-15 5-6 20, Kuier 1-3 0-0 2, Sabally 6-11 0-0 14, McCowan 6-9 2-4... READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (71)

A.Thomas 2-5 2-2 6, Bonner 3-10 4-4 11, Jo.Jones 4-10 1-2 10, Hiedeman 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 12-17 0-0 25, B.Jones 6-11 4-4 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-4 0-2 0, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 11-14 71.

DALLAS (82)

Gray 4-11 4-4 12, Thornton 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 5-12 1-3 12, Ogunbowale 6-15 5-6 20, Kuier 1-3 0-0 2, Sabally 6-11 0-0 14, McCowan 6-9 2-4 14, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 32-71 12-17 82.

Connecticut 18 20 16 17 — 71 Dallas 26 15 22 19 — 82

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 4-20 (Bonner 1-3, Williams 1-3, Hiedeman 1-5, Jo.Jones 1-6, Holmes 0-1, Carrington 0-2), Dallas 6-26 (Ogunbowale 3-8, Sabally 2-5, Mabrey 1-5, Harris 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Gray 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 29 (Jo.Jones 7), Dallas 34 (Gray 8). Assists_Connecticut 20 (A.Thomas 6), Dallas 19 (Mabrey 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Dallas 14. A_3,445 (7,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.