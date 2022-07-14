Dallas 92, Minnesota 87

DALLAS (92) Gray 4-9 8-10 17, Thornton 3-6 4-5 11, McCowan 3-8 0-0 6, Mabrey 2-5 2-2 6, Ogunbowale 12-24 4-5 32, Harrison 5-8 0-0 10, Kuier 1-1 1-1 3, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 33-69 19-23 92. MINNESOTA (87) Dantas 2-5 0-0 5, Powers 3-13 5-5 11, Fowles 9-14 2-4 20, Jefferson 1-7 1-2 3, McBride 2-11 1-2 5, Achonwa 2-3 2-2 6, Carleton 2-2 2-2... READ MORE

DALLAS (92)

Gray 4-9 8-10 17, Thornton 3-6 4-5 11, McCowan 3-8 0-0 6, Mabrey 2-5 2-2 6, Ogunbowale 12-24 4-5 32, Harrison 5-8 0-0 10, Kuier 1-1 1-1 3, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 33-69 19-23 92.

MINNESOTA (87)

Dantas 2-5 0-0 5, Powers 3-13 5-5 11, Fowles 9-14 2-4 20, Jefferson 1-7 1-2 3, McBride 2-11 1-2 5, Achonwa 2-3 2-2 6, Carleton 2-2 2-2 7, Milic 1-2 2-2 4, Shepard 0-1 2-2 2, Banham 8-12 4-5 24. Totals 30-70 21-26 87.

Dallas 23 25 14 30 — 92 Minnesota 14 13 30 30 — 87

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-20 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Harris 1-2, Gray 1-3, Thornton 1-3, Mabrey 0-3), Minnesota 6-15 (Banham 4-6, Carleton 1-1, Dantas 1-3, Jefferson 0-2, McBride 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 28 (McCowan 8), Minnesota 40 (Fowles 17). Assists_Dallas 25 (Harris 6), Minnesota 13 (Fowles 3). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Minnesota 22. A_4,834 (19,356)

