Dallas hosts Washington after Delle Donne’s 25-point outing

Washington Mystics (17-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (12-15, 6-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Dallas Wings after Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points in the Mystics’ 78-69 win against the New York Liberty.

The Wings are 5-8 on their home court. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA allowing 82.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Mystics are 8-7 on the road. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics defeated the Wings 84-68 in their last meeting on May 18. Shakira Austin led the Mystics with 20 points, and Isabelle Harrison led the Wings with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is averaging 6.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and seven assists for the Mystics. Delle Donne is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

