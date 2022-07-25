Trending:
Detroit 12, San Diego 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:35 pm
1 min read
      

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 8
Profar lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .242
Batten 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Ruiz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Voit dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .273
Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .191
Kim ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .243
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 12 13 11 3 5
Greene cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Báez ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .218
Clemens 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Grossman lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .205
Cabrera dh 2 2 1 1 2 1 .284
a-Baddoo ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .137
Haase c 5 1 2 4 0 1 .249
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .207
Candelario 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .203
H.Castro 1b-ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .283
W.Castro rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .249
San Diego 001 030 000_4 10 1
Detroit 005 421 00x_12 13 0

a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), off Hutchison; Haase (8), off Manaea; Candelario (8), off Manaea; Candelario (9), off Gore; Cabrera (4), off Wilson. RBIs_Profar (39), Grisham (35), Kim 2 (33), Báez 2 (38), Haase 4 (25), Candelario 3 (27), Grossman (23), Cabrera (36). SF_Báez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mazara 2, Alfaro 2, Machado, Cronenworth); Detroit 2 (Haase, Greene). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Cronenworth, Batten, Grossman, W.Castro.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 5-5 3 1-3 8 9 4 1 4 74 4.33
Gore 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 36 4.50
Wilson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.20
T.Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.86
Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.60
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 80 4.84
Vest, W, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.41
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.13
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.64
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Gore 2-2, Vest 2-0. WP_Gore, Vest.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).

Top Stories