Detroit 12, San Diego 4

San Diego

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

4

10

4

2

8 Profar lf

3

1

2

1

1

0

.242 Batten 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.222 Cronenworth 2b

4

0

0

... READ MORE

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 2 8 Profar lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .242 Batten 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Ruiz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Voit dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .273 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .191 Kim ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .243

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 12 13 11 3 5 Greene cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Báez ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .218 Clemens 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Grossman lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .205 Cabrera dh 2 2 1 1 2 1 .284 a-Baddoo ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .137 Haase c 5 1 2 4 0 1 .249 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .207 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .203 H.Castro 1b-ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .283 W.Castro rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .249

San Diego 001 030 000_4 10 1 Detroit 005 421 00x_12 13 0

a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), off Hutchison; Haase (8), off Manaea; Candelario (8), off Manaea; Candelario (9), off Gore; Cabrera (4), off Wilson. RBIs_Profar (39), Grisham (35), Kim 2 (33), Báez 2 (38), Haase 4 (25), Candelario 3 (27), Grossman (23), Cabrera (36). SF_Báez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mazara 2, Alfaro 2, Machado, Cronenworth); Detroit 2 (Haase, Greene). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Cronenworth, Batten, Grossman, W.Castro.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 5-5 3 1-3 8 9 4 1 4 74 4.33 Gore 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 36 4.50 Wilson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.20 T.Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.86 Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.60

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hutchison 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 80 4.84 Vest, W, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.41 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.13 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.64 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Gore 2-2, Vest 2-0. WP_Gore, Vest.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.