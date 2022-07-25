Detroit 12, San Diego 4

San Diego
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Batten 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Ruiz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|11
|3
|5
|
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Clemens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Cabrera dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|a-Baddoo ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|Haase c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.249
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.203
|H.Castro 1b-ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|W.Castro rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|San Diego
|001
|030
|000_4
|10
|1
|Detroit
|005
|421
|00x_12
|13
|0
a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), off Hutchison; Haase (8), off Manaea; Candelario (8), off Manaea; Candelario (9), off Gore; Cabrera (4), off Wilson. RBIs_Profar (39), Grisham (35), Kim 2 (33), Báez 2 (38), Haase 4 (25), Candelario 3 (27), Grossman (23), Cabrera (36). SF_Báez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mazara 2, Alfaro 2, Machado, Cronenworth); Detroit 2 (Haase, Greene). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; Detroit 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, Cronenworth, Batten, Grossman, W.Castro.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 5-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|9
|4
|1
|4
|74
|4.33
|Gore
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|4.50
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.20
|T.Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.86
|Crismatt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.60
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|80
|4.84
|Vest, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.41
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.13
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.64
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Gore 2-2, Vest 2-0. WP_Gore, Vest.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).
