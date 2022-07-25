Trending:
Detroit 12, San Diego 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:35 pm
< a min read
      

San Diego

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
4
10
4

Totals
37
12
13
11

Profar lf
3
1
2
1

Greene cf
5
1
1
0

Batten 3b
1
0
0
0

...

San Diego Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 37 12 13 11
Profar lf 3 1 2 1 Greene cf 5 1 1 0
Batten 3b 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 2
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 5 0 1 1
Ruiz lf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 2 1 1
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Baddoo ph-dh 1 0 1 0
Voit dh 4 0 1 0 Haase c 5 1 2 4
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 3
Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 H.Castro 1b-ss 4 2 1 0
Kim ss 4 0 2 2 W.Castro rf 4 2 2 0
San Diego 001 030 000 4
Detroit 005 421 00x 12

E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), Haase (8), Candelario 2 (9), Cabrera (4). SF_Báez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea L,5-5 3 1-3 8 9 4 1 4
Gore 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Wilson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
T.Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Hutchison 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 4
Vest W,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gore, Vest.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).

Top Stories