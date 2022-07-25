Detroit 12, San Diego 4

San Diego Detroit ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

4

10

4 Totals

37

12

13

11 Profar lf

3

1

2

1 Greene cf

5

1

1

0 Batten 3b

1

0

0

0 ... READ MORE

San Diego Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 37 12 13 11 Profar lf 3 1 2 1 Greene cf 5 1 1 0 Batten 3b 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 2 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 5 0 1 1 Ruiz lf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 2 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Baddoo ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 1 0 Haase c 5 1 2 4 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 3 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 H.Castro 1b-ss 4 2 1 0 Kim ss 4 0 2 2 W.Castro rf 4 2 2 0

San Diego 001 030 000 — 4 Detroit 005 421 00x — 12

E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), Haase (8), Candelario 2 (9), Cabrera (4). SF_Báez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Manaea L,5-5 3 1-3 8 9 4 1 4 Gore 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 Wilson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 T.Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit Hutchison 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 Vest W,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gore, Vest.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.