Detroit 12, San Diego 4

San Diego
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
4
10
4
Totals
37
12
13
11
Profar lf
3
1
2
1
Greene cf
5
1
1
0
Batten 3b
1
0
0
0
...
E_Hosmer (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Voit (16), Grisham (11), Mazara (7), Báez (19). HR_Profar (9), Haase (8), Candelario 2 (9), Cabrera (4). SF_Báez (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,5-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|9
|4
|1
|4
|Gore
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hutchison
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Vest W,2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gore, Vest.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:09. A_21,647 (41,083).
