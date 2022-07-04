Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Cleveland
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
27
1
2
1
Totals
33
4
10
4
Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
Greene cf
4
1
0
0
Rosario ss
4
0
0
0
W.Castro...
E_Rosario (7). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B_Barnhart (6). HR_Naylor (11). SB_Straw (13), Schoop (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,2-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hentges
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Young
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chafin H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Plesac.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_19,737 (41,083).
