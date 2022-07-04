Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Cleveland Detroit ab

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 1 2 1 Totals 33 4 10 4 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 Greene cf 4 1 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 W.Castro rf 4 1 2 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 1 Naylor 1b 2 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 2 Miller pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 4 0 1 0 Arias 3b 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 2 4 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 León c 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 100 000 — 1 Detroit 200 000 11x — 4

E_Rosario (7). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B_Barnhart (6). HR_Naylor (11). SB_Straw (13), Schoop (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac L,2-6 6 6 2 2 2 3 Hentges 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Karinchak 1 2 1 1 1 3 Young 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit Hill W,1-0 6 2 1 1 1 3 Chafin H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Fulmer H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Soto S,16-18 1 0 0 0 2 1

Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_19,737 (41,083).

