Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
27
1
2
1
4
6
Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.279
Rosario ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.285
Ramírez dh
3
0
0
0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|7
|
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|W.Castro rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|11x_4
|10
|0
a-popped out for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 7th.
E_Rosario (7). LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B_Barnhart (6). HR_Naylor (11), off Hill. RBIs_Naylor (43), Cabrera 2 (27), Báez (27), Barnhart (8). SB_Straw (13), Schoop (2). CS_Candelario (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Miller); Detroit 4 (Barnhart, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Greene. GIDP_F.Reyes.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Clemens).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|93
|3.80
|Hentges
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.51
|Karinchak
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|9.00
|Young
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|78
|1.50
|Chafin, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.66
|Fulmer, H, 14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.10
|Soto, S, 16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 2-1, Young 1-1. WP_Plesac.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_19,737 (41,083).
