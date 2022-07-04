On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 2 1 4 6
Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Naylor 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .276
1-Miller pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Arias 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .105
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .193
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 10 4 4 7
Greene cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .269
W.Castro rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Báez ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .213
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .300
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Clemens 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .156
Schoop 2b 4 2 4 0 0 0 .203
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .216
Cleveland 000 100 000_1 2 1
Detroit 200 000 11x_4 10 0

a-popped out for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 7th.

E_Rosario (7). LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B_Barnhart (6). HR_Naylor (11), off Hill. RBIs_Naylor (43), Cabrera 2 (27), Báez (27), Barnhart (8). SB_Straw (13), Schoop (2). CS_Candelario (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Miller); Detroit 4 (Barnhart, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Greene. GIDP_F.Reyes.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Clemens).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 2-6 6 6 2 2 2 3 93 3.80
Hentges 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 2.51
Karinchak 1 2 1 1 1 3 28 9.00
Young 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 1 3 78 1.50
Chafin, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.66
Fulmer, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.10
Soto, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 2-1, Young 1-1. WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_19,737 (41,083).

