Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Detroit
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
7
8
6
Totals
37
5
11
5
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
Anderson ss
4
1
2
0
Báez ss
5
0
2
2
Pollock...
|Detroit
|000
|002
|410
|—
|7
|Chicago
|200
|000
|030
|—
|5
E_Robert (1). DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Báez (14), Abreu (22), Harrison (10). HR_Candelario (6), Robert (10). SB_W.Castro (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,6-7
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|J.Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foley
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Alexander H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer S,2-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,5-5
|6
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Fulmer (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:56. A_29,215 (40,615).
