Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Chicago

Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 8 6 Totals 37 5 11 5
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Báez ss 5 0 2 2 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 5 1 2 2
Haase c 4 1 2 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 0
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 E.Jiménez dh 4 1 1 1
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Engel rf 3 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 2 2 0 0 Sheets ph-rf 1 0 1 1
Candelario 3b 4 2 2 3 Zavala c 3 0 1 1
W.Castro rf 4 1 1 1 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Vaughn ph 1 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 0 0 0 0
Harrison 3b-2b 4 0 1 0
Detroit 000 002 410 7
Chicago 200 000 030 5

E_Robert (1). DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Báez (14), Abreu (22), Harrison (10). HR_Candelario (6), Robert (10). SB_W.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,6-7 6 6 2 2 1 7
J.Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Foley 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Alexander H,1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Fulmer S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito L,5-5 6 2-3 5 5 5 2 8
Kelly 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Foster 1 1 1 0 0 2
López 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Fulmer (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_29,215 (40,615).

