Detroit 7, Oakland 2

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
7
10
7
4
9
Greene cf
5
1
2
1
0
1
.259
Báez dh
5
2
3
0
0
0
.219
Grossman lf
4
0
2
3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Laureano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Brown 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.183
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Detroit
|002
|010
|112_7
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|100_2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Clemens in the 8th.
E_Neuse (11). LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR_Candelario (7), off Tapia; Brown (11), off Lange. RBIs_Grossman 3 (22), Candelario (24), Schoop 2 (25), Greene (12), Piscotty (8), Brown (39). SB_Short (1). SF_Schoop, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (W.Castro, Haase 3, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bolt). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Oakland 1 for 5.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 7-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|9
|92
|3.88
|Lange, H, 13
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.48
|Fulmer, H, 17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.31
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.15
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, L, 3-5
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|92
|4.79
|Tapia
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|10.80
|Snead
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|42
|6.65
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0. WP_Lange. PB_Haase (2).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58.
