Detroit 7, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 6:51 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 7 4 9
Greene cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259
Báez dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .219
Grossman lf 4 0 2 3 1 1 .210
Haase c 3 1 0 0 2 0 .238
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .213
W.Castro rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Clemens 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .153
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
H.Castro 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Candelario 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .196
Short ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13
Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Laureano dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .239
Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Brown 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .220
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .183
Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Machín 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Detroit 002 010 112_7 10 0
Oakland 000 010 100_2 5 1

a-struck out for Clemens in the 8th.

E_Neuse (11). LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR_Candelario (7), off Tapia; Brown (11), off Lange. RBIs_Grossman 3 (22), Candelario (24), Schoop 2 (25), Greene (12), Piscotty (8), Brown (39). SB_Short (1). SF_Schoop, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (W.Castro, Haase 3, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bolt). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Oakland 1 for 5.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, W, 7-8 6 2 1 0 2 9 92 3.88
Lange, H, 13 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 2.48
Fulmer, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.31
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.15
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Logue, L, 3-5 6 5 3 2 1 4 92 4.79
Tapia 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 33 10.80
Snead 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 42 6.65

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0. WP_Lange. PB_Haase (2).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58.

