Detroit 7, Oakland 2

Detroit
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
7
10
7
Totals
31
2
5
2
Greene cf
5
1
2
1
Bolt cf
4
0
0
0
Báez dh
5
2
3
0
Laureano...
|Detroit
|002
|010
|112
|—
|7
|Oakland
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
E_Neuse (11). LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR_Candelario (7), Brown (11). SB_Short (1). SF_Schoop (2), Piscotty (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,7-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Lange H,13
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fulmer H,17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Logue L,3-5
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Tapia
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Snead
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
WP_Lange.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58.
