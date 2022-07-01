Diamondbacks face the Rockies looking to end road losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-43, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Colorado... READ MORE

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-43, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 21-20 record in home games and a 33-43 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the top team batting average in the NL.

Arizona is 15-20 on the road and 34-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .296 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 16 doubles and a home run. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-42 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .189 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.