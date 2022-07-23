Dodgers start season at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (6-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (8-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -171, Giants +146; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the season opener. Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers... READ MORE

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (6-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (8-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -171, Giants +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the season opener.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers scored 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 in road games a season ago. The Giants slugged .440 with a .769 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

