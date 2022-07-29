Driussi and Austin visit Sporting Kansas City

Austin FC (12-5-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-13-5, 14th in the Western Conference) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +150, Sporting Kansas City +161, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against the New York Red Bulls. Sporting KC is 4-9-3 in conference matchups. Sporting KC has... READ MORE

Austin FC (12-5-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-13-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +150, Sporting Kansas City +161, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against the New York Red Bulls.

Sporting KC is 4-9-3 in conference matchups. Sporting KC has scored 19 goals while giving up 40 for a -21 goal differential.

Austin is 6-4-4 against conference opponents. Austin is seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 28 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has six goals for Sporting KC. Remi Walter has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored 13 goals with five assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Austin: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Erik Thommy (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

