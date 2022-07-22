Euro 2022: Sweden beats Belgium 1-0 with stoppage-time goal

LEIGH, England (AP) — Sweden broke down Belgium’s dogged resistance with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to win 1-0 on Friday and set up a semifinal against England in the Women’s European Championship on Friday. Linda Sembrandt smashed home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box at a corner after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard produced one of her many scrambling saves on a rainy night at Leigh Sports Village. It... READ MORE

LEIGH, England (AP) — Sweden broke down Belgium’s dogged resistance with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to win 1-0 on Friday and set up a semifinal against England in the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

Linda Sembrandt smashed home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box at a corner after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard produced one of her many scrambling saves on a rainy night at Leigh Sports Village.

It was Sweden’s 33rd shot of a one-sided quarterfinal between Europe’s top-ranked team and an opponent playing in its first knockout match at a European Championship.

Sweden joined England and Germany in the semifinals. France or the Netherlands will complete the lineup for the last four on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.