Former Chelsea assistant Gotti to coach Serie A’s Spezia

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 8:24 am
ROME (AP) — Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti was appointed to coach Serie A club Spezia on Friday.

Gotti, who previously coached Udinese, was given a two-year contract. He replaces Thiago Motta, who left by mutual agreement after helping Spezia avoid relegation last season.

Gotti was an assistant under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19.

Spezia finished 16th last season, having made its Serie A debut the previous campaign.

The American-owned Ligurian club was recently cleared to resume transfer market activity by sport’s highest court following an appeal against a FIFA ban.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

