Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 3
1. Max Verstappen, 181.
2. Sergio Perez, 147.
3. Charles Leclerc, 138.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 127.
5. George Russell, 111.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 93.
7. Lando Norris, 58.
8. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
9. Esteban Ocon, 39.
10. Fernando Alonso, 28.
11. Pierre Gasly, 16.
12. Kevin Magnussen, 16.
Through July 3
1. Max Verstappen, 181.
2. Sergio Perez, 147.
3. Charles Leclerc, 138.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 127.
5. George Russell, 111.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 93.
7. Lando Norris, 58.
8. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
9. Esteban Ocon, 39.
10. Fernando Alonso, 28.
11. Pierre Gasly, 16.
12. Kevin Magnussen, 16.
13. Sebastian Vettel, 15.
14. Daniel Ricciardo, 15.
15. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.
16. Guanyu Zhou, 5.
17. Mick Schumacher, 4.
18. Alexander Albon, 3.
19. Lance Stroll, 3.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.