Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 2:00 pm
Through July 3

1. Max Verstappen, 181.

2. Sergio Perez, 147.

3. Charles Leclerc, 138.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 127.

5. George Russell, 111.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 93.

7. Lando Norris, 58.

8. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

9. Esteban Ocon, 39.

10. Fernando Alonso, 28.

11. Pierre Gasly, 16.

12. Kevin Magnussen, 16.

13. Sebastian Vettel, 15.

14. Daniel Ricciardo, 15.

15. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

16. Guanyu Zhou, 5.

17. Mick Schumacher, 4.

18. Alexander Albon, 3.

19. Lance Stroll, 3.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

Top Stories