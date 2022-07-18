Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 17
1. Max Verstappen, 208.
2. Charles Leclerc, 170.
3. Sergio Perez, 151.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 133.
5. George Russell, 128.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 109.
7. Lando Norris, 64.
8. Esteban Ocon, 52.
9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
10. Fernando Alonso, 29.
11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.
12. Daniel Ricciardo, 17.
Through July 17
1. Max Verstappen, 208.
2. Charles Leclerc, 170.
3. Sergio Perez, 151.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 133.
5. George Russell, 128.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 109.
7. Lando Norris, 64.
8. Esteban Ocon, 52.
9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
10. Fernando Alonso, 29.
11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.
12. Daniel Ricciardo, 17.
13. Pierre Gasly, 16.
14. Sebastian Vettel, 15.
15. Mick Schumacher, 12.
16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.
17. Guanyu Zhou, 5.
18. Alexander Albon, 3.
19. Lance Stroll, 3.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.