On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
July 18, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 17

1. Max Verstappen, 208.

2. Charles Leclerc, 170.

3. Sergio Perez, 151.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 133.

5. George Russell, 128.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 109.

7. Lando Norris, 64.

8. Esteban Ocon, 52.

9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

10. Fernando Alonso, 29.

11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, 17.

Through July 17

1. Max Verstappen, 208.

2. Charles Leclerc, 170.

3. Sergio Perez, 151.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr, 133.

5. George Russell, 128.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 109.

7. Lando Norris, 64.

8. Esteban Ocon, 52.

9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

10. Fernando Alonso, 29.

11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, 17.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Pierre Gasly, 16.

14. Sebastian Vettel, 15.

15. Mick Schumacher, 12.

16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

17. Guanyu Zhou, 5.

18. Alexander Albon, 3.

19. Lance Stroll, 3.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
7|25 Becoming an Awesome New Auditor! (24...
7|25 Being an Audit Leader (24 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories