Fountas leads D.C. United against the Philadelphia Union

DC United (5-9-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (7-2-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -140, DC United +356, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Taxiarchis Fountas leads D.C. United into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union following a three-goal performance against Orlando City.

The Union are 5-2-6 in Eastern Conference play. The Union have a 6-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

United is 4-7-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is 2-4 in games decided by one goal.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored seven goals with one assist for the Union. Mikael Uhre has three goals over the last 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored six goals for United. Michael Estrada has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 2-1-7, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jesus Bueno (injured), Jose Martinez (injured).

United: Hayden Sargis (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Jacob Greene (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

