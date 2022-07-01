Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 60 day IL. Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Korey Lee from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 60-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 60 day IL. Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Korey Lee from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete Maki pitching coach and Colby Suggs bullpen coach. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Thornburg for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Luke Raley and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP David McKay from the taxi squad.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Ryan Weiss off waivers from Kansas City and designated him for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Designated INF Erik Gonzalez for assignment. Reinstated INF Joey Wendle from rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Billy Hamilton from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelly from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Sent LHP Locke St. John outright to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera from Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Mason Thompson from rehab assignmeent and the 60-day IL. Optioned C Riley Adams to Rochester. Designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields general manager, Dwight Lutz vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, Stephen Giles director of pro scouting, Justin Eaddy basketball operations coordinator/scout, Rod Higgins senior advisor, Larry Riley college scout and Grant Liffmann pro personnel scout.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract. Signed F Tari Eason to a rookie scale contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G A.J. Green to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Lorela Cubaj.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Liram Hajrullahu.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyquwan Glass.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine assistant coaches.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nick Paul to a seven-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Liam Coughlin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Extended agreement for D Lucas Esteves’ loan to S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian side) for the rest of the season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transfers F Silvestor van der Water to SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden (Netherlands’ Eredivisie)

USL Championship — Named Mattar M’Boge assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Haley Bugeja.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed G Britt Eckerstrom as a goalkeeper replacement.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Britney Woodhull-Smith deputy director of athletics, Dexter Harris associate athletics director for facilities and event management/coordinator of student equity and Ginna Lewis assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

RICE — Named Matt Richardson men’s basketball director of operations.

