Friday’s Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 60 day IL. Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Korey Lee from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete...
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete Maki pitching coach and Colby Suggs bullpen coach. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Thornburg for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the paternity list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Luke Raley and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP David McKay from the taxi squad.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Ryan Weiss off waivers from Kansas City and designated him for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Designated INF Erik Gonzalez for assignment. Reinstated INF Joey Wendle from rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Billy Hamilton from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelly from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Sent LHP Locke St. John outright to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera from Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Mason Thompson from rehab assignmeent and the 60-day IL. Optioned C Riley Adams to Rochester. Designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields general manager, Dwight Lutz vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, Stephen Giles director of pro scouting, Justin Eaddy basketball operations coordinator/scout, Rod Higgins senior advisor, Larry Riley college scout and Grant Liffmann pro personnel scout.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract. Signed F Tari Eason to a rookie scale contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G A.J. Green to a two-way contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Lorela Cubaj.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Liram Hajrullahu.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyquwan Glass.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine assistant coaches.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nick Paul to a seven-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Liam Coughlin.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Extended agreement for D Lucas Esteves’ loan to S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian side) for the rest of the season.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Transfers F Silvestor van der Water to SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden (Netherlands’ Eredivisie)
USL Championship — Named Mattar M’Boge assistant coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Haley Bugeja.
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed G Britt Eckerstrom as a goalkeeper replacement.
BARTON — Named Britney Woodhull-Smith deputy director of athletics, Dexter Harris associate athletics director for facilities and event management/coordinator of student equity and Ginna Lewis assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
RICE — Named Matt Richardson men’s basketball director of operations.
