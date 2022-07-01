Friday’s Transactions

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 60 day IL. Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Korey Lee from Sugar Land (PCL). Transferred LHP Blake Taylor from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (IL). Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment. Claimed RHP Ryan Weiss off waivers from Arizona. Optioned Ryan Weiss to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete Maki pitching coach and Colby Suggs bullpen coach. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Thornburg for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Luke Raley and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP David McKay from the taxi squad.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Demarcus Evans outright to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Silvino Bracho. Optioned RHP Jesus Cruz to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Carter Raffield on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Ian Gibaut to the active roster. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Designated INF Erik Gonzalez for assignment. Reinstated INF Joey Wendle from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Billy Hamilton from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelly from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Sent LHP Locke St. John outright to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera from Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Mason Thompson from the 60-day IL. Optioned C Riley Adams to Rochester. Designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Derek Hassan.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Jared Milch.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Troy Cruz.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Zach LeBlanc.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kaleb McCullough.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields general manager, Dwight Lutz vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, Stephen Giles director of pro scouting, Justin Eaddy basketball operations coordinator/scout, Rod Higgins senior advisor, Larry Riley college scout and Grant Liffmann pro personnel scout.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract. Signed G TyTy Washington Jr., Fs Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. to rookie scale contracts.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scotty Pippen Jr. and F Cole Swider to two-way contracts. Signed F Juan Toscano-Anderson. Signed G Troy Brown Jr. and C Damian Jones.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G A.J. Green to a two-way contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Jalen Williams and C Chet Holmgren to rookie scale contracts.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Paolo Banchero to a rookie scale contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Trevelin Queen.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed G Shaedon Sharpe to a rookie scale contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed F Anthony Gill. Signed G Johnny Davis to a rookie scale contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Lorela Cubaj.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Liram Hajrullahu.PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract. Signed S Jaquiski Tartt.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyquwan Glass.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Hired Jim Montgomery as head coach.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine assistant coaches.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G G Matt Villalta and D Frederic Allard to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nick Paul to a seven-year contract. Waived G Amir Miftakhov.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Jack Rathbone to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Noah Juulsen and RW William Lockwood to two-way contracts. Signed RW Brock Boeser to a three-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Extended the loan for D Lucas Esteves’ loan for the rest of the season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transfers F Silvestor van der Water to SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden (Netherlands’ Eredivisie).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Extended the loan for D JoseCarlos Van Rankin for the rest of the season.

USL Championship — Named Mattar M’Boge assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Haley Bugeja.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed G Britt Eckerstrom as a goalkeeper replacement.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Britney Woodhull-Smith deputy director of athletics, Dexter Harris associate athletics director for facilities and event management/coordinator of student equity and Ginna Lewis assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

RICE — Named Matt Richardson men’s basketball director of operations.

Top Stories