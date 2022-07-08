Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retoractive to July 5. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL). BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Donte DiVincenzo. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Kyle Anderson. Signed G WEndell Moore Jr. FOOTBALLNational Football LeagueHOCKEYNational Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Brandon Biro to a two-year contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Ville Husso from... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retoractive to July 5. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Donte DiVincenzo.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Kyle Anderson. Signed G WEndell Moore Jr.

FOOTBALL National Football League HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Brandon Biro to a two-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Ville Husso from St. Louis in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed C Eetu Luostarinen for a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F John Leonard and a 2023 third-round draft pick from San Jose in exchange for F Luke Kunin.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Tony DeAngelo and a seventh-round draft from Carolina in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, a 2023 conditional third-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired the second and third-round draft picks from New Jersey in exchange for G Vitek Vanacek and a second-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden for the rest of the season.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Charlie Asensio to Charleston (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Sami Guediri on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Sergio Santos from Philadelphia Union in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transferred F Matheus Aias to SC Real Racing Club de Santander (Spain Segunda Division).

SPORTING KC — Announced F Nikola Vujnovic mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Jennifer Jordan head women’s golf coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Ryan Davis associate head coach for men’s track and field/cross country and assistant head coach for women’s track and field/cross country.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.