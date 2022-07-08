Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Reid Detmers from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to Salt Lake. Sent INFs Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield outright to Salt Lake. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Yu Chang on the active roster. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Reid Detmers from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to Salt Lake. Sent INFs Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield outright to Salt Lake.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Yu Chang on the active roster.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the paternity list. Recalled 1B Mike Ford from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Alexis Diaz from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment. Optioned RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Kevin Newman from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Bligh Madris to Indianapolis (IL). Returned RHP Bryse Wilson to Indianapolis. Acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations then optioned him to Indianapolis. Designated LHP Aaron Fletcher for assignment. Transferred C Tyle Heineman to the family medical emergency list.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP J.J. Brestensky.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Ryan Evans and Jay Palais.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake McMahill to Cincinnati. Released INF/OF Joe Lytle.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Spencer Johnston. Released C Justin Gomez.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Valin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released LHP Jaylen Smith and RHP Marshall Winn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed C Nikola Jokic to a veteran extension.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Donte DiVincenzo.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Kyle Anderson. Signed G Wendell Moore Jr.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Malakai Branham to a rookie contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Christian Sam to a contract. Placed LB Devante Bond on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Brandon Biro to a two-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Ville Husso from St. Louis in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed C Eetu Luostarinen for a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F John Leonard and a 2023 third-round draft pick from San Jose in exchange for F Luke Kunin.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Tony DeAngelo and a seventh-round draft from Carolina in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, a 2023 conditional third-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired the second and third-round draft picks from New Jersey in exchange for G Vitek Vanacek and a second-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden for the rest of the season.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Charlie Asensio to Charleston (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Sami Guediri on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Sergio Santos from Philadelphia Union in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transferred F Matheus Aias to SC Real Racing Club de Santander (Spain Segunda Division).

SPORTING KC — Announced F Nikola Vujnovic mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Jennifer Jordan head women’s golf coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Ryan Davis associate head coach for men’s track and field/cross country and assistant head coach for women’s track and field/cross country.

