Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated C Sandy Leon for assignment. Reinstated C Austin Hedges from the 7-day IL. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL). Recalled 3B Nolan Jones from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Reid Detmers from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to Salt Lake. Sent INFs Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield outright to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Ryan Weber outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent C Luis Torrens to Everett (NL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Yu Chang on the active roster.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Yimi Garcia from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the paternity list. Recalled 1B Mike Ford from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Alexis Diaz from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment. Optioned RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassett from the IL. Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse (IL). Released LHP Chasen Shreve.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHPs Bailey Falter and Kent Emanuel to Lehigh Valley. Sent 3B Johan Camargo on a rehab assignment to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Kevin Newman from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Bligh Madris to Indianapolis (IL). Returned RHP Bryse Wilson to Indianapolis. Acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations then optioned him to Indianapolis. Designated LHP Aaron Fletcher for assignment. Transferred C Tyle Heineman to the family medical emergency list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Genesis Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Designatd RHP Angel Rondon for assignment. Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Jurickson Profar on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled OF Brent Rooker from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Thairo Estrada from the IL. Placed INF Tommy La Stella on the IL. Claimed INF Conton Welker off waivers from Colorado. Placed INF Colton Welker on the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP J.J. Brestensky.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Ryan Evans and Jay Palais.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake McMahill to Cincinnati. Released INF/OF Joe Lytle.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Spencer Johnston. Released C Justin Gomez.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Valin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released LHP Jaylen Smith and RHP Marshall Winn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Edmond Sumner.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed C Nikola Jokic to a veteran extension.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Donte DiVincenzo.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Kyle Anderson. Signed G Wendell Moore Jr.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived F Taj Gibson.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Malakai Branham to a rookie contract. Waived F Danilo Gallinari.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Christian Sam to a contract. Placed LB Devante Bond on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2022 third-round pick from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. Acquired a 2022 seventh-round pick from San Jose in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Brandon Biro to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acuired F Liam Gorman from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Acquired a 2022 sixth-round pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired a 2022 fifth-round pick from San Jose in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Ville Husso from St. Louis in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed C Eetu Luostarinen for a two-year contract extension. Acquired a 2022 seventh-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired a 2022 seventh-round pick from Boston in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F John Leonard and a 2023 third-round draft pick from San Jose in exchange for F Luke Kunin.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Tony DeAngelo and a seventh-round draft from Carolina in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, a 2023 conditional third-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired F Luke Kunin from Nashville in exchange for F John Leonard a 2023 third-round pick.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Acquired a 2022 third-round pick from Boston in exchange for 2022 fourth and fith-round picks.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired a 2022 third-round pick from Los Angeles in exchange for 2022 fourth and fifth-round picks.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired a 2022 fourth-round pick from Nashville in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Acquired a 2022 fourth-round pick from Montreal in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired the second and third-round draft picks from New Jersey in exchange for G Vitek Vanacek and a second-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden for the rest of the season.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Charlie Asensio to Charleston (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired M Ralph Priso, 1.025 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster slot and a 2023 first-round draft pick from Toronto in exchange for M Mark-Anthony Kaye.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Sami Guediri on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Sergio Santos from Philadelphia Union in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Transferred F Matheus Aias to SC Real Racing Club de Santander (Spain Segunda Division).

SPORTING KC — Announced F Nikola Vujnovic mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Chris Lee to a short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward for approaching offials after the Spirit’s July 3 match against San Diego FC.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Candice Green interim head women’s basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Jennifer Jordan head women’s golf coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Ryan Davis associate head coach for men’s track and field/cross country and assistant head coach for women’s track and field/cross country.

