Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia minor league LHP Joalbert Angulo for 60 games without pay and Chicago White Sox minor league OF Terrell Tatum for 50 games without pay for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled RHP Brayan Bello from Worcester (IL). Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester. Selected the contract of INF Yolmer Sanchez from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Angel De Jesus and Garrett Hill to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Lance McCuller Jr. to Corpus Christi (TL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHPs Michael Knorr, Nolan DeVos, A.J. Blugaugh, Tyler Guilfoil, LHP Trey Dombroski III, C Collin Price, OF Zach Cole Jr., and SS Jackson Loftin on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RF Edward Olivares on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Dillon Thomas from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned INF David MacKinnon to Salt Lake. Sent RHP Jimmy Herget to Rocket City (SL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignments of RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) to Somerset (EL) and C Ben Rortvedt from Hudson Valley (SAL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP David McKay from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia and LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas. Sent 3B Jonah Bride to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Kyle Lewis from the 7-day IL. Optioned OF Justin Upton to Tacoma (PCL) and he elected free agency.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Released LHP Daniel Norris. Sent 2B Nick Madrigal to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Dallas Keuchel.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Dustin May to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Cody Poteet on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 7-day IL. Agreed to terms with SS Eric Brown Jr. on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of INF Travis Blankenhorn from Syracuse (IL). Acquired INF Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh in exchange for RHP Colin Holderman. Agreed to terms with INF Jett Williams on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated C Michael Perez for assignment. Reinstated CF Greg Allen from the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Thomas Harrington, Jack Brannigan and LHPs Hunter Barco and Cy Nielson on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with SS Errol Robinson and LHPs Cooper Hjerpe and Brycen Mautz on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent 1B Wil Myers to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Wyatt Ulrich on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Knapp on a minor league contract. Sent 2B Tommy La Stella to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Rochester (IL). Reinstated LHP Victor Arano from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Placed RHP Tyler Clippard on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Agreed to terms with OFs David Dahl, Elijah Green, Brenner Cox and Jared McKenzie, RHPs Daniel Ponce De Leon and Chance Huff, LHP Jake Bennett and INF Nate Ochoa on minor league contracts. Reinstated LHP Josh Rogers from 15-day IL rehab and optioned him to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Johnny Marti. Placed OF Johnni Turbo on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP/LHP Mizuki Akatsuki, LHP Brelin Dixon, 3B Manny Garcia and RHP Jordan Rhodes.

FLORENCY’ALLS — Traded RHP Yasel Santana to New Jersey.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Ian Bibiloni.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OFs Jordan Schulefand and Paxton Wallace.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Jorden Hussein and RHP Anthony Quattrocchi.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Mitchell Senger.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Dane Tofteland. Released 1B/LHP David Gauthier.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded OF Blake Berry to Windy City.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Michael Slaten.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Breland Almadova, C Devon Fisher and INF Tristan Peterson.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Jack Alkire and RHP Dazon Cole.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Andrew Nembhard to a contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Moussa Diabate to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Josh Minott to a contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Victor Bolden Jr. Released WR Jared Smart.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley OLB Tyus Bowser, CB Marcus Peters, RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and S Ar’Darius Washington on the PUP list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Perrion Winfrey and QB Josh Rosen. Placed WR David Bell on the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Isaiah Buggs.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Eli Wolf. Placed TE Robert Tonyan, WR Christian Watson, OL Elgton Jenkins, K Mason Crosby, DLs Dean Lowry, Hauati Pututau, RBs Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor, OLB Randy Ramsey, Ts Rasheed Walker, Caleb Jones and LB Caliph Brice on the PUP and non-football injury (NFI) lists. Promoted Jon-Eric Sullivan to vice president of player personnel, Bryan Engel to director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer, Chris Gaines and Sean Linton to college scouts, Nate Weir to associate athletic trainer/director of rehab and return to play, Dawson Friedland to senior football data analyst and Eric Prosise to manager of football application development.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Travin Howard, S Quentin Lake and RB Kyren Williams on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DB Elijah Campbell on the NFI list and CB Byron Jones on the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Byron Cowart. Placed WR Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Gavin Heslop. Released OT Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Roger McCreary on a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Buddy Robinson to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Patrik Laine to a four-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Will Butcher to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Boqvist to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Tim Gettinger to a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Lucas Edmonds to a three-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F A.J. White to a standard player contract (SPC).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Jared Brandt.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Mohamed Farsi through 2023.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Isaac Espinal.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed M Luis Gil to a rest-of-season contract, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Named Chris Clements athletic director.

ST. JOHNS — Named Matt Anderson director of soccer operations.

