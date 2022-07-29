Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Peacock on a minor league contract. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the paternity list. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Peacock on a minor league contract. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the paternity list. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Ray and Eli Saul and LHP Will Mabrey on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Ross Detweiler from the 15-day IL and CF Jake Fraley from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the bereavement list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DLs Christian Ringo and Antwuan Woods. Released DL Matt Dickerson and TE David Wells.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Sammy Watkins from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Bryan Cox Jr. Re-signed DL Caevon Patton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Elliott.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Javon White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Shakur Brown.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of DE Ryan Kerrigan.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa DB Hakeem Bailey an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 16 against Hamilton. Fined Winnipeg DB Nick Hallett an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 15 against Calgary.

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed RB Devin Wayne, WR Dillon Mitchell, OL Toriano Roundtree Jr. and K Greg Hutchins to the practice squad. Signed DB Jamie Harry to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan McGill assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Jacqueline Avola manager, game presentation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired F Emiliano Rigoni from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A) on a designated player contract through 2024.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Re-signed M Robin Lod to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Josh Bauer to Sacramento (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Joey Altidore to Club Puebla (Liga MX) for the remainder of the season.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Acquired D Tristan Weber from Charleston (USL Championship) pending league and federation approval.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.