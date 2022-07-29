Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Parker Markel outright to Charlotte. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Omaha (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Peacock on a minor league contract. Placed INF Gio... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Parker Markel outright to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Peacock on a minor league contract. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the paternity list. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Weber and Shane Greene on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Ray and Eli Saul and LHP Will Mabrey on minor league contracts. Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Ross Detweiler from the 15-day IL and CF Jake Fraley from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the bereavement list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced SS Jonathan Villar elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay and RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Activated OF Tyler Naquin to the roster. Designated OF Travis Jankowski for assignment. Optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Temarr Johnson on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chas Cywin. Placed RHP Brady Feigl on the disabled list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DLs Christian Ringo and Antwuan Woods. Released DL Matt Dickerson and TE David Wells.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Duke Dawson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Jovante Moffatt off waivers from New York Jets.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Sammy Watkins from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Bryan Cox Jr. Re-signed DL Caevon Patton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Elliott Fry.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Austin Walter. Placed LB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Javon White.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed OL J.R. Sweezy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Shakur Brown.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of DE Ryan Kerrigan.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa DB Hakeem Bailey an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 16 against Hamilton. Fined Winnipeg DB Nick Hallett an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 15 against Calgary.

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed RB Devin Wayne, WR Dillon Mitchell, OL Toriano Roundtree Jr. and K Greg Hutchins to the practice squad. Signed DB Jamie Harry to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan McGill assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Jacqueline Avola manager, game presentation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired F Emiliano Rigoni from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A) on a designated player contract through 2024.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Re-signed M Robin Lod to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Josh Bauer to Sacramento (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Joey Altidore to Club Puebla (Liga MX) for the remainder of the season.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Acquired D Tristan Weber from Charleston (USL Championship) pending league and federation approval.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Named Bob Warming technical advisor.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Extended F Michele Vasconcelos’ contract for the remainder of the season.

