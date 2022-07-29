Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza, OFs Roman Anthony, Deundre Jones, INF Chase Meidroth, C Brooks Bannon, LHPs Dalton Rogers, Noah Dean, Hayden Mullins, Nathan Landry, Connor Butler, RHPs Marques Johnson, Garret Ramsey and Jaret Godman on minor league contracts. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza, OFs Roman Anthony, Deundre Jones, INF Chase Meidroth, C Brooks Bannon, LHPs Dalton Rogers, Noah Dean, Hayden Mullins, Nathan Landry, Connor Butler, RHPs Marques Johnson, Garret Ramsey and Jaret Godman on minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Parker Markel outright to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Peacock on a minor league contract. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the paternity list. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Weber and Shane Greene on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Ray and Eli Saul and LHP Will Mabrey on minor league contracts. Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 27.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 2B Taylor Motter on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Ross Detweiler from the 15-day IL and CF Jake Fraley from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the bereavement list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced SS Jonathan Villar elected free agency.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26. Designated INF Willians Astudillo for assignment. Transferred RHP Max Meyer from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contracts of INF Charles Leblanc and LHP Jake Fishman from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jake Cousins on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL). Sent RHP Connor Sadzeck outright to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay and RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Activated OF Tyler Naquin to the roster. Designated OF Travis Jankowski for assignment. Optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Temarr Johnson on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with SSs Michael Curialle, Brody Moore, OF Victor Scott II and C Jimmy Crooks III on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Nick Martinez on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Michael Baez from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chas Cywin. Placed RHP Brady Feigl on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Vinny Santarsiero.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Anderson De Leon.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Matt McDermott.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DLs Christian Ringo and Antwuan Woods. Released DL Matt Dickerson and TE David Wells.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Duke Dawson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DL Sam Kamara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Jovante Moffatt off waivers from New York Jets.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Quandre Mosely from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated OLB Christopher Allen from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Darrin Paulo. Waived LB Natrez patrick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Sammy Watkins, OLB Randy Ramsey and DL Akial Byers from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Bryan Cox Jr. Re-signed DL Caevon Patton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Elliott Fry. Waived K Andrew Mevis.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Austin Walter. Placed LB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Signed RB Trey Ragas.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated C David Andrews physically unable to perform (PUP) list and P Jake Bailey from the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed WR Josh Hammond.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Javon White.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Tomasi Laulil.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed OL J.R. Sweezy to a one-day contract. Signed WR D.K. Metcalf to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Bug Howard. Activated OL Sadarius Hutcherson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Shakur Brown.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of DE Ryan Kerrigan.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa DB Hakeem Bailey an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 16 against Hamilton. Fined Winnipeg DB Nick Hallett an undisclosed amount for a high hit during a game on July 15 against Calgary.

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed RB Devin Wayne, WR Dillon Mitchell, OL Toriano Roundtree Jr. and K Greg Hutchins to the practice squad. Signed DB Jamie Harry to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan McGill assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Jacqueline Avola manager, game presentation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired F Emiliano Rigoni from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A) on a designated player contract through 2024.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake in exchange for general allocation money (GAM).

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Re-signed M Robin Lod to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Josh Bauer to Sacramento (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Joey Altidore to Club Puebla (Liga MX) for the remainder of the season.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Acquired D Tristan Weber from Charleston (USL Championship) pending league and federation approval.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Named Bob Warming technical advisor.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Extended F Michele Vasconcelos’ contract for the remainder of the season.

