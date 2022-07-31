On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Garcia wins Poland Open to claim her 9th WTA title

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 11:44 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.

It’s the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

The French player could rely more on her serve in her 12th career final, winning 72% of the first-service points, compared to 47% won by her opponent who was...

READ MORE

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.

It’s the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

The French player could rely more on her serve in her 12th career final, winning 72% of the first-service points, compared to 47% won by her opponent who was playing in her first championship game.

The former fourth-ranked Garcia has won 18 of her last 21 matches.

In Warsaw, she upset top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, ending her clay-court winning streak at 18 matches.

With the victory, Garcia improved to 2-0 against her Romanian opponent.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 EANGUS 51ST Annual Conference 2022
8|7 Eighteenth Symposium on Usable Privacy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories