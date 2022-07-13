Gazdag, Burke spark Philadelphia past Inter Miami 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick, Cory Burke added a second-half goal and the Philadelphia Union held off Inter Miami CF 2-1 on Wednesday night. Gazdag gave Philadelphia (9-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute and Burke scored — with an assist from Kai Wagner — in the 66th to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuaín made things interesting with a goal in the 82nd minute for Inter... READ MORE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick, Cory Burke added a second-half goal and the Philadelphia Union held off Inter Miami CF 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Gazdag gave Philadelphia (9-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute and Burke scored — with an assist from Kai Wagner — in the 66th to make it 2-0.

Gonzalo Higuaín made things interesting with a goal in the 82nd minute for Inter Miami (6-9-5).

Inter Miami had 12 shots, one more than Philadelphia, but the Union had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Andre Blake tallied two saves for Philadelphia. Drake Callender saved three for Inter Miami.

The Union announced before the match that they have permanently acquired forward Julian Carranza from Inter Miami in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money and a future transfer percentage.

