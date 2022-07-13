Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had... READ MORE

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 46-42 record overall and a 26-18 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Philadelphia has gone 22-21 in road games and 46-42 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .275 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (finger), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.