Harder gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland at Women’s Euros

LONDON (AP) — Pernille Harder scored Denmark’s first goal at the European Championship to secure the team’s first victory, a 1-0 win over Finland on Tuesday.

Denmark’s all-time record scorer netted her 69th international goal with a close-range header in the 72nd minute, pouncing after Karen Holmgaard nodded off the crossbar.

After being routed 4-0 in its Group B opener by Germany, Denmark is now on three points after the win in Milton Keynes. Finland, which lost 4-1 to Spain last week, has no points.

Germany and Spain meet later Tuesday in Brentford, west London.

Denmark was the runner-up in the 2017 tournament after losing in the final to the Netherlands.

There was a setback for the Dutch with striker Vivianne Miedema testing positive for COVID-19, ruling her out of Wednesday’s Group C game against Portugal.

