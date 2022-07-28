High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
___
Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4
Everett 2, Vancouver 1
Spokane 9, Tri-City 3
Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4
Everett 3, Vancouver 2
Spokane 5, Tri-City 2
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
