High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 16 9 .640 — Eugene (San Francisco) 16 10 .615 ½ Everett (Seattle) 14 12 .538 2½ Spokane (Colorado) 12 13 .480 4 Hillsboro (Arizona) 10 16 .385 6½ Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 17 .346 7½

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 2, Vancouver 1

Spokane 9, Tri-City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 3, Vancouver 2

Spokane 5, Tri-City 2

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

