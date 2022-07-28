Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 1:04 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 16 9 .640
Eugene (San Francisco) 16 10 .615 ½
Everett (Seattle) 14 12 .538
Spokane (Colorado) 12 13 .480 4
Hillsboro (Arizona) 10 16 .385
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 17 .346

___

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 2, Vancouver 1

Spokane 9, Tri-City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 3, Vancouver 2

Spokane 5, Tri-City 2

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories