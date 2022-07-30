On Air: Safe Money Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 17 10 .630
Eugene (San Francisco) 17 11 .607 ½
Everett (Seattle) 15 13 .536
Spokane (Colorado) 14 13 .519 3
Hillsboro (Arizona) 11 17 .393
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 19 .321

___

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro 8, Eugene 4

Everett 4, Vancouver 1

Spokane 6, Tri-City 3

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 6, Everett 5

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Spokane 4, Tri-City 3

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

