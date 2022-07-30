High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|17
|11
|.607
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|19
|.321
|8½
Hillsboro 8, Eugene 4
Everett 4, Vancouver 1
Spokane 6, Tri-City 3
Vancouver 6, Everett 5
Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4
Spokane 4, Tri-City 3
Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
