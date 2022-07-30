High-A Northwest League Glance

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 17 10 .630 — Eugene (San Francisco) 17 11 .607 ½ Everett (Seattle) 15 13 .536 2½ Spokane (Colorado) 14 13 .519 3 Hillsboro (Arizona) 11 17 .393 6½ Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 19 .321 8½

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro 8, Eugene 4

Everett 4, Vancouver 1

Spokane 6, Tri-City 3

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 6, Everett 5

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Spokane 4, Tri-City 3

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

