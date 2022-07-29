Houston 11, Seattle 1

Seattle Houston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

32

1

6

1 Totals

38

11

15

11 Rodríguez cf

4

0

2

1 Altuve 2b

3

1

0

0 France 1b

4

0

1

0 McCormick... READ MORE

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 38 11 15 11 Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 0 McCormick ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Matijevic ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 3 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 Moore ss 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 Meyers ph-cf 1 0 0 1 Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 1 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Díaz lf-2b 5 2 3 2 Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Dubón cf-lf 3 1 2 2 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 010 — 1 Houston 013 104 11x — 11

LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz 2 (8), Alvarez (30), Dubón (2). SF_Peña (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Ray L,8-8 2 2-3 5 4 4 4 3 Murfee 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Brash 1 1 0 0 1 2 Milone 1 3 4 4 1 0 Borucki 1 2 1 1 0 0 Torrens 1 2 1 1 0 0

Houston Verlander W,14-3 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 Abreu 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.