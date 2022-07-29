On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 11, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
6
1

Totals
38
11
15
11

Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
1

Altuve 2b
3
1
0
0

France 1b
4
0
1
0

McCormick...

READ MORE

Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 38 11 15 11
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 McCormick ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Santana dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Matijevic ph-1b 2 1 1 0
Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 3 2
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3
Moore ss 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0
Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 Meyers ph-cf 1 0 0 1
Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 1
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Díaz lf-2b 5 2 3 2
Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Dubón cf-lf 3 1 2 2
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 010 1
Houston 013 104 11x 11

LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz 2 (8), Alvarez (30), Dubón (2). SF_Peña (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Ray L,8-8 2 2-3 5 4 4 4 3
Murfee 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Brash 1 1 0 0 1 2
Milone 1 3 4 4 1 0
Borucki 1 2 1 1 0 0
Torrens 1 2 1 1 0 0
Houston
Verlander W,14-3 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 5
Abreu 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories