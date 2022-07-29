Houston 11, Seattle 1

Seattle
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
6
1
Totals
38
11
15
11
Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
1
Altuve 2b
3
1
0
0
France 1b
4
0
1
0
McCormick...
READ MORE
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matijevic ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Moore ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lewis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haggerty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz lf-2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lee ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Houston
|013
|104
|11x
|—
|11
LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz 2 (8), Alvarez (30), Dubón (2). SF_Peña (4).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,8-8
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brash
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Milone
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Torrens
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,14-3
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.