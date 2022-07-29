Houston 11, Seattle 1

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
6
1
2
6
Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.274
France 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.309
Santana dh
4
0
1
0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|7
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|a-McCormick ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|b-Matijevic ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.244
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|c-Meyers ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Díaz lf-2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.212
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|d-Lee ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
|Houston
|013
|104
|11x_11
|15
|0
a-flied out for Altuve in the 6th. b-singled for Gurriel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 7th. d-grounded out for Maldonado in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz (7), off Ray; Alvarez (30), off Milone; Dubón (2), off Milone; Díaz (8), off Torrens. RBIs_Rodríguez (57), Díaz 2 (23), Alvarez 2 (69), Bregman 3 (55), Peña (38), Dubón 2 (11), Meyers (13). CS_Rodríguez (6). SF_Peña.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Raleigh, Santana); Houston 7 (Maldonado 2, Bregman, Peña 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Houston 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Altuve, Meyers.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 8-8
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|84
|4.11
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.49
|Brash
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.49
|Milone
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|24
|5.40
|Borucki
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.64
|Torrens
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 14-3
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|1.81
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 3-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).
