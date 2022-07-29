Houston 11, Seattle 1

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 6 Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .274 France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Santana dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Moore ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .197 Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Winker lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .224 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 15 11 7 5 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270 a-McCormick ph-lf-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .241 b-Matijevic ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .196 Alvarez dh 3 2 3 2 2 0 .316 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .244 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 c-Meyers ph-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .223 Peña ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .259 Díaz lf-2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .240 Dubón cf-lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .212 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 d-Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Seattle 000 000 010_1 6 0 Houston 013 104 11x_11 15 0

a-flied out for Altuve in the 6th. b-singled for Gurriel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 7th. d-grounded out for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz (7), off Ray; Alvarez (30), off Milone; Dubón (2), off Milone; Díaz (8), off Torrens. RBIs_Rodríguez (57), Díaz 2 (23), Alvarez 2 (69), Bregman 3 (55), Peña (38), Dubón 2 (11), Meyers (13). CS_Rodríguez (6). SF_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Raleigh, Santana); Houston 7 (Maldonado 2, Bregman, Peña 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Houston 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Altuve, Meyers.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 8-8 2 2-3 5 4 4 4 3 84 4.11 Murfee 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 2.49 Brash 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 6.49 Milone 1 3 4 4 1 0 24 5.40 Borucki 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 4.64 Torrens 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 9.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 14-3 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 94 1.81 Abreu 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 3-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).

