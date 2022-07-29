On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 11, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 11:33 pm
1 min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
6
1
2
6

Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.274

France 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.309

Santana dh
4
0
1
0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 6
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .274
France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Santana dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Moore ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .197
Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Winker lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 15 11 7 5
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270
a-McCormick ph-lf-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .241
b-Matijevic ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .196
Alvarez dh 3 2 3 2 2 0 .316
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .244
Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
c-Meyers ph-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .223
Peña ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .259
Díaz lf-2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .240
Dubón cf-lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .212
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
d-Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Seattle 000 000 010_1 6 0
Houston 013 104 11x_11 15 0

a-flied out for Altuve in the 6th. b-singled for Gurriel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 7th. d-grounded out for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 12. 2B_France (19), Winker (14), Rodríguez (19), Santana (12), Bregman (24), Tucker (15). HR_Díaz (7), off Ray; Alvarez (30), off Milone; Dubón (2), off Milone; Díaz (8), off Torrens. RBIs_Rodríguez (57), Díaz 2 (23), Alvarez 2 (69), Bregman 3 (55), Peña (38), Dubón 2 (11), Meyers (13). CS_Rodríguez (6). SF_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Raleigh, Santana); Houston 7 (Maldonado 2, Bregman, Peña 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Houston 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Altuve, Meyers.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 8-8 2 2-3 5 4 4 4 3 84 4.11
Murfee 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 2.49
Brash 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 6.49
Milone 1 3 4 4 1 0 24 5.40
Borucki 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 4.64
Torrens 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 9.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 14-3 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 94 1.81
Abreu 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 3-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Milone (Maldonado). WP_Ray, Borucki(2).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_38,497 (41,168).

