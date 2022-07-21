On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 4:48 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
5
2
5
6

LeMahieu 3b
3
1
1
1
2
0
.279

Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.225

Judge dh
2
0
0
...

READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 5 6
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .279
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Judge dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Carpenter lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .337
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .242
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
a-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .162
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 10 3 2 10
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Díaz lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Dubón cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .193
c-Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306
McCormick dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Lee c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267
d-Matijevic ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .171
New York 000 010 001_2 5 0
Houston 110 000 001_3 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs_LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton. LIDP_Carpenter. GIDP_Bregman, Lee.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 86 3.24
A.Abreu 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.13
King, L, 6-3 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 19 2.34
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier 5 2 1 1 4 3 99 3.13
Maton, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.46
Stanek, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.56
Montero, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.88
Neris, W, 3-3 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.69

Inherited runners-scored_A.Abreu 1-0. IBB_off King (Alvarez). HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|28 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|28 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|28 Cyber Smoke: Where Fed IT Gets Social
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories