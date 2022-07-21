Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
2
5
2
5
6
LeMahieu 3b
3
1
1
1
2
0
.279
Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.225
Judge dh
2
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Carpenter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|a-Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|c-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|McCormick dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Lee c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|d-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|New York
|000
|010
|001_2
|5
|0
|Houston
|110
|000
|001_3
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.
LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs_LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Stanton. LIDP_Carpenter. GIDP_Bregman, Lee.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|86
|3.24
|A.Abreu
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.13
|King, L, 6-3
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|2.34
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|99
|3.13
|Maton, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.46
|Stanek, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.56
|Montero, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.88
|Neris, W, 3-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.69
Inherited runners-scored_A.Abreu 1-0. IBB_off King (Alvarez). HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.