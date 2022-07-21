Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York Houston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

31

2

5

2 Totals

34

3

10

3 LeMahieu 3b

3

1

1

1 Altuve 2b

4

1

1

0 Rizzo 1b

4

0

1

0 ... READ MORE

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 34 3 10 3 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Judge dh 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Carpenter lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Dubón cf 2 1 0 0 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 McCormick dh 4 0 2 0 Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 1 1 Knr-Falefa ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Matijevic ph 1 0 1 1 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0

New York 000 010 001 — 2 Houston 110 000 001 — 3

DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 A.Abreu 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 King L,6-3 2-3 3 1 1 1 2

Houston Javier 5 2 1 1 4 3 Maton H,10 1 1 0 0 0 2 Stanek H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris W,3-3 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.