Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
2
5
2
Totals
34
3
10
3
LeMahieu 3b
3
1
1
1
Altuve 2b
4
1
1
0
Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Knr-Falefa ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|A.Abreu
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|King L,6-3
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Maton H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris W,3-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.