Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 4:48 pm
New York

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
2
5
2

Totals
34
3
10
3

LeMahieu 3b
3
1
1
1

Altuve 2b
4
1
1
0

Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
0

DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 8
A.Abreu 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
King L,6-3 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Houston
Javier 5 2 1 1 4 3
Maton H,10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stanek H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris W,3-3 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).

Top Stories