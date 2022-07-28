Houston 4, Seattle 2

Seattle Houston ab

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 6 3 Rodríguez cf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 France 1b 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 Santana dh 4 0 0 1 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Moore rf 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0

Seattle 002 000 000 — 2 Houston 200 000 02x — 4

E_Raleigh (4). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR_Bregman (13). SB_Gurriel (6). SF_France (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gilbert 6 5 2 2 2 6 Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Muñoz L,1-4 1 1 2 2 0 1

Houston Urquidy 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 Montero W,4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly S,21-24 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Muñoz (Gurriel). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_29,799 (41,168).

