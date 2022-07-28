Trending:
Houston 4, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 11:17 pm
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 6 3
Rodríguez cf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Santana dh 4 0 0 1 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Moore rf 1 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Lewis ph 1 0 0 0
Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0
Seattle 002 000 000 2
Houston 200 000 02x 4

E_Raleigh (4). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR_Bregman (13). SB_Gurriel (6). SF_France (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 2 2 2 6
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Muñoz L,1-4 1 1 2 2 0 1
Houston
Urquidy 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 3
Montero W,4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,21-24 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Muñoz (Gurriel). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_29,799 (41,168).

