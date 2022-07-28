Houston 4, Seattle 2

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 2 5 Rodríguez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 France 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .310 Santana dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .203 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Moore rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .197 a-Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 6 3 2 8 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .309 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .241 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170

Seattle 002 000 000_2 5 1 Houston 200 000 02x_4 6 0

a-popped out for Moore in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR_Bregman (13), off Gilbert. RBIs_France (52), Santana (33), Bregman 3 (52). SB_Gurriel (6). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, Winker); Houston 2 (Meyers, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gurriel, Tucker. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 6 5 2 2 2 6 98 2.78 Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.36 Muñoz, L, 1-4 1 1 2 2 0 1 25 3.10

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 106 3.86 Montero, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.76 Pressly, S, 21-24 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0. HBP_Muñoz (Gurriel). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_29,799 (41,168).

