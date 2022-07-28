Trending:
Houston 4, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022
< a min read
      

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 2 5
Rodríguez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
France 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .310
Santana dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .203
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Moore rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .197
a-Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 3 2 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .309
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .241
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Peña ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Seattle 002 000 000_2 5 1
Houston 200 000 02x_4 6 0

a-popped out for Moore in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR_Bregman (13), off Gilbert. RBIs_France (52), Santana (33), Bregman 3 (52). SB_Gurriel (6). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, Winker); Houston 2 (Meyers, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gurriel, Tucker. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert 6 5 2 2 2 6 98 2.78
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.36
Muñoz, L, 1-4 1 1 2 2 0 1 25 3.10
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 106 3.86
Montero, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.76
Pressly, S, 21-24 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0. HBP_Muñoz (Gurriel). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_29,799 (41,168).

Top Stories