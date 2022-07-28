Houston 4, Seattle 2

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
5
2
2
5
Rodríguez cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.272
France 1b
3
0
1
1
0
0
.310
Santana dh
4
0
0
1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|2
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|02x_4
|6
|0
a-popped out for Moore in the 8th.
E_Raleigh (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Raleigh (12), Alvarez (14), Altuve (18), Bregman (23). HR_Bregman (13), off Gilbert. RBIs_France (52), Santana (33), Bregman 3 (52). SB_Gurriel (6). SF_France.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, Winker); Houston 2 (Meyers, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Santana, Gurriel, Tucker. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|2.78
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.36
|Muñoz, L, 1-4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.10
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|106
|3.86
|Montero, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.76
|Pressly, S, 21-24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0. HBP_Muñoz (Gurriel). WP_Muñoz.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:51. A_29,799 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.