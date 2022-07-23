Houston 5, Seattle 2

Houston Seattle ab

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 33 2 7 2 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 France 1b 4 1 1 1 Alvarez dh 2 1 1 2 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Santana dh 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 Moore cf 4 0 2 0

Houston 100 121 000 — 5 Seattle 000 001 010 — 2

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10), France (12). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy W,9-4 6 4 1 1 2 3 Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Maton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Stanek H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Neris S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Seattle Gonzales L,5-10 5 2-3 9 5 5 1 2 Murfee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 1 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).

