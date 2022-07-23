Houston 5, Seattle 2

Houston
|Houston
|Seattle
|
|Totals
|Altuve 2b
|Crawford ss
|Peña ss
|France 1b
|Alvarez dh
|Winker lf
|Bregman 3b
|Santana dh
|Tucker rf
|Suárez 3b
|Gurriel 1b
|Lewis rf
|Díaz lf
|Raleigh c
|Meyers cf
|Frazier 2b
|Maldonado c
|Moore cf
|Houston
|100
|121
|000
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10), France (12). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez (3).
|Houston
|Urquidy W,9-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Stanek H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris S,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,5-10
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).
