Houston 5, Seattle 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 5 1 4 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .276 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Alvarez dh 2 1 1 2 1 0 .310 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Meyers cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .234 Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .166

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 5 5 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .264 France 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Santana dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .216 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .240 Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Moore cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .197

Houston 100 121 000_5 10 0 Seattle 000 001 010_2 7 0

LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Lewis.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 9-4 6 4 1 1 2 3 105 3.93 Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.33 Maton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 16 3.66 Stanek, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.55 Neris, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.60

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 5-10 5 2-3 9 5 5 1 2 84 3.74 Murfee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.56 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.51 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).

