Houston 5, Seattle 2

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
10
5
1
4
Altuve 2b
5
2
3
1
0
0
.276
Peña ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.263
Alvarez dh
2
1
1
2
LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Lewis.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 9-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|105
|3.93
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.33
|Maton
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|3.66
|Stanek, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.55
|Neris, S, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.60
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 5-10
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|84
|3.74
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.56
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.51
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).
