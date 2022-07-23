Trending:
Houston 5, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 5 1 4
Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .276
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Alvarez dh 2 1 1 2 1 0 .310
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Meyers cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .234
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .166
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 5
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .264
France 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .307
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Santana dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .216
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .240
Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Moore cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .197
Houston 100 121 000_5 10 0
Seattle 000 001 010_2 7 0

LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Lewis.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 9-4 6 4 1 1 2 3 105 3.93
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.33
Maton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 16 3.66
Stanek, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.55
Neris, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.60
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 5-10 5 2-3 9 5 5 1 2 84 3.74
Murfee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.56
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.51
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).

Top Stories