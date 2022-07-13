Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Houston
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
6
8
5
Totals
31
5
2
4
Altuve 2b
3
2
1
1
Stefanic 2b
4
1
0
0
Díaz lf
3
2
2
2
...
|Houston
|201
|002
|001
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|400
|—
|5
E_Maton (1), Bregman (5), Villar (2), Harrison (1). LOB_Houston 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bregman (20), Tucker (13). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Altuve (7), Marsh (7), Matijevic (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Montero BS,6-7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris W,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly S,19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias L,2-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
Syndergaard pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Maton (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:37. A_27,180 (45,517).
