Sports News

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 1:33 am
Houston

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
6
8
5

Totals
31
5
2
4

Altuve 2b
3
2
1
1

Stefanic 2b
4
1
0
0

Díaz lf
3
2
2
2

Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 8 5 Totals 31 5 2 4
Altuve 2b 3 2 1 1 Stefanic 2b 4 1 0 0
Díaz lf 3 2 2 2 Trout cf 2 0 0 0
Siri pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Harrison cf 1 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 MacKinnon ph-1b 2 0 1 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 5 0 1 0 Walsh 1b-lf 4 0 0 1
Matijevic dh 5 1 1 0 Rengifo ss 3 1 0 0
Meyers cf 3 1 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 0 0
Marsh lf-cf 3 1 1 1
Houston 201 002 001 6
Los Angeles 100 000 400 5

E_Maton (1), Bregman (5), Villar (2), Harrison (1). LOB_Houston 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bregman (20), Tucker (13). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Altuve (7), Marsh (7), Matijevic (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 6 1 1 1 3 7
Maton 1-3 0 4 0 1 0
Montero BS,6-7 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Neris W,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Syndergaard 4 3 3 3 4 3
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wantz 1 2 2 1 1 2
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 0
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias L,2-6 1 2 1 1 2 1

Syndergaard pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Maton (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:37. A_27,180 (45,517).

