Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 8 5 Totals 31 5 2 4 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 1 Stefanic 2b 4 1 0 0 Díaz lf 3 2 2 2 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Siri pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Harrison cf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 MacKinnon ph-1b 2 0 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 5 0 1 0 Walsh 1b-lf 4 0 0 1 Matijevic dh 5 1 1 0 Rengifo ss 3 1 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 0 0 Marsh lf-cf 3 1 1 1

Houston 201 002 001 — 6 Los Angeles 100 000 400 — 5

E_Maton (1), Bregman (5), Villar (2), Harrison (1). LOB_Houston 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bregman (20), Tucker (13). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Altuve (7), Marsh (7), Matijevic (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 6 1 1 1 3 7 Maton 1-3 0 4 0 1 0 Montero BS,6-7 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Neris W,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pressly S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Syndergaard 4 3 3 3 4 3 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wantz 1 2 2 1 1 2 Warren 1 1 0 0 0 0 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2 Iglesias L,2-6 1 2 1 1 2 1

Syndergaard pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Maton (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:37. A_27,180 (45,517).

