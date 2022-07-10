Trending:
Houston 6, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 7:01 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 4
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Dubón 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Peña ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .266
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .240
Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Díaz dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Meyers cf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .314
McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .229
Lee c 4 0 3 3 0 0 .375
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10
Machín 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .222
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Piscotty lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Bolt cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .125
Allen ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Houston 100 010 310_6 9 1
Oakland 000 000 010_1 5 0

E_Lee (1). LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR_Tucker (17), off Pruitt; Machín (1), off Maton. RBIs_Bregman (45), Lee 3 (3), Peña (32), Tucker (59), Machín (1). SB_Díaz (1). SF_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Allen). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Tucker, McCormick, Murphy. GIDP_Dubón.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 4-2 7 4 0 0 1 7 98 3.38
Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.79
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.01
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 3-7 6 5 2 2 0 2 81 3.32
Pruitt 3 4 4 4 3 2 50 5.32

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T_2:39. A_10,195 (46,847).

Top Stories