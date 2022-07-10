Houston 6, Oakland 1

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
9
6
3
4
Altuve 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.279
Dubón 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Peña ss
4
0
0
1
|Houston
|100
|010
|310_6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
E_Lee (1). LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR_Tucker (17), off Pruitt; Machín (1), off Maton. RBIs_Bregman (45), Lee 3 (3), Peña (32), Tucker (59), Machín (1). SB_Díaz (1). SF_Peña.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Allen). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Tucker, McCormick, Murphy. GIDP_Dubón.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 4-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|98
|3.38
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.79
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.01
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 3-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|81
|3.32
|Pruitt
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|50
|5.32
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
T_2:39. A_10,195 (46,847).
